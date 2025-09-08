Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Not Pakistan! Only 2 Teams Have Won T20I Editions- Most Matches Won, Best Win Percentage By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 15:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The countdown has begun for the Asia Cup 2025, which gets underway on September 9 in Dubai. This year's edition returns to the T20 format, setting the stage for a perfect build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year.

While India and Pakistan often dominate the headlines, the history of the Asia Cup in T20Is reveals an interesting fact - Pakistan, despite reaching the final twice, are yet to win a single title.

Past champions in T20 format

Since its inception in the shortest format, the Asia Cup has been staged as a T20I competition only twice - in 2016 and 2022. India lifted the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2016, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious in 2022. Both sides have been consistent performers in T20 cricket, leaving Pakistan and Bangladesh as runners-up on different occasions.

India lead the pack with the best record in T20I editions of the tournament, winning 8 of their 10 matches and registering a staggering win percentage of 80. Sri Lanka follow next, having won 6 out of 10 matches, which gives them a solid win rate of 60. Pakistan stand at an even 50%, winning five and losing five, while Bangladesh trail with three wins from seven matches at 42.85%.

Format of Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 edition will see the competition unfold in three stages. In the group phase, eight qualified teams have been split into two pools. Group A features India, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Each side will play every other team in its group once, with the top two from each pool advancing to the Super 4s. This stage will follow a round-robin format, giving teams another chance to prove consistency before the grand finale. The top two sides from the Super 4s will then battle it out for the trophy on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.