Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Cancels UAE Pre-Match Press Conference Amid Handshake Controversy By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 20:52 [IST]

Asia Cup 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has cancelled its pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's crucial Asia Cup encounter against hosts UAE, fueling speculation over a potential boycott.

The move comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following the controversial end to their match against India on Sunday, September 14.

The controversy stems from India's on-field conduct after the nail-biting finish, where Suryakumar Yadav struck the winning six. While Indian players celebrated and shook hands among themselves, Pakistan players waiting to exchange greetings were effectively shut out. This incident has left the PCB fuming, with the board lodging an official complaint against the Indian team.

In response to the incident, Pakistan had demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Yadav at the toss. However, the ICC rejected this request, clarifying that Pycroft merely conveyed instructions from ACC officials and was not responsible for the handshake issue.

Despite the ongoing off-field tensions, the Pakistan squad has been spotted on the field, preparing for their critical clash against the UAE on September 17. For Pakistan, this game is virtually a knockout. A loss would eliminate them from the Asia Cup, while a victory is essential to keep their Super Four ambitions alive.

The stakes are equally high for UAE, who will aim to capitalize on any missteps by Pakistan. A win for the hosts would mark a historic first entry into the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. Both teams are expected to field their strongest lineups, with strategy, discipline, and composure likely to play a crucial role in the outcome.

The cancellation of Pakistan's press conference has generated widespread media attention and speculation about the team's intentions. While the PCB has not confirmed a boycott, the decision to skip the media engagement comes at a tense moment in the tournament. Fans and analysts are closely watching developments, with the spotlight on how the Pakistan players handle both the pressure of a must-win situation and the lingering tensions from the India match.

As the Asia Cup progresses, Wednesday's fixture is shaping up to be one of the tournament's most decisive encounters. For Pakistan, it is not just about winning the match but also about managing emotions and maintaining focus under extraordinary scrutiny. Meanwhile, UAE have an unprecedented opportunity to make history, making this clash a high-stakes showdown for both sides.