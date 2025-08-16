Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Riyan Parag In, Sanju Samson Ignored – Harbhajan Singh Predicts India’s Probable Squad By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 9:41 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2025: With the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel expected to unveil India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 soon, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has already put forward his version of the team.

His choices have sparked debate, particularly because he has overlooked Sanju Samson, one of the leading contenders to don the gloves in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is presently nursing a toe injury and is actually doubtful for the tournament.

Harbhajan, instead of banking on Samson, hinted that KL Rahul could be the wicketkeeping option for the continental tournament. Speaking to The Times of India, he remarked that either Rahul or Pant would be a reliable choice behind the stumps, while making no mention of Samson or Dhruv Jurel.

Another major takeaway from Harbhajan's list is the inclusion of Riyan Parag, whose domestic and IPL performances have kept him in the spotlight. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel also feature in the spin-bowling all-rounders' category, ensuring depth and balance in the lower middle order.

At the top, Harbhajan has shown faith in a youthful trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma to open the innings. Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who hasn't featured in T20 internationals since 2023, has been backed to make a return to the shortest format. His inclusion suggests Harbhajan's belief in the value of experience alongside emerging talent.

The bowling attack Harbhajan envisions looks strong on paper. The spin department is led by Kuldeep Yadav alongside Axar and Sundar, while the pace unit features the seasoned Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, complemented by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The blend of youth and experience indicates Harbhajan's eye for a balanced squad capable of handling high-pressure situations. Even Bumrah's inclusion is not sure as he could be rested due to workload management.

With Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Hardik Pandya as a key all-rounder, Harbhajan's predicted squad carries a mix of attacking intent and stability. However, the omission of Samson and Tilak Varma stands out, especially with Samson often seen as a natural replacement for Pant.

Whether the official selectors echo Harbhajan's vision remains to be seen, but his choices have already fueled plenty of discussion ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Harbhajan's India Squad For Asia Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.