Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav gets fitness verdict ahead of India squad Selection By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 19:58 [IST]

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been handed fitness clearance ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which means he will captain the team.

The India batter was undergoing a recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has now been given the green signal to feature in the Asia Cup.

Suryakumar had a sports hernia surgery in London after the IPL 2025 and has since been rehabilitating for fitness. The star player has captained India in the T20 format for the last year or so, and his selection was in jeopardy. There were speculations of him not being fit till the end of August and beyond, but as per the latest report, the Mumbai player is cleared for selection.

As per a report from the Indian Express, Surya is set to join the Indian team selection meeting as well, which will be spearheaded by Ajit Agarkar.

"He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup. He was at the COE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting," a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

India are in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 along with Pakistan, Hong Kong and UAE, and will be playing the arch rivals on September 14.