Asia Cup will be held in UAE: Sourav Ganguly

By

Bengaluru, July 21: Due to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, the Lankan board had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board that the board will not be able to host the tournament.

On Thursday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, that the Asia Cup has been shifted to the UAE. As reported in PTI, Ganguly told reporters, "Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains."

After the BCCI's Apex Council Meeting on Thursday (July 21), Ganguly informed reporters about the destination of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), after indefinitely postponing the third edition of their T20 league - the Lanka Premier League (LPL), said that the board was not in the position to hold the upcoming edition of the tourmanent. The country is undergoing economic and political crisis.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.

The dates for the six-team tournament are expected to remain the same as scheduled earlier from August 26 to September 11. A qualifier will also take place before the main event with Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait and UAE battling out for the one qualification spot.

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be the five full-member teams.

Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
