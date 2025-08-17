Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis Scripts New Record, Beats Virat Kohli To Massive T20I Feat By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 8:33 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Young South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis lit up the final T20I against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, August 16, smashing his way to a new record and surpassing none other than Virat Kohli. Despite his fireworks, the Proteas fell short in the series decider.

Brevis played a blistering innings of 53 from just 26 balls, laced with one boundary and six towering sixes. With this knock, he overtook Kohli's tally of 12 sixes against Australia in T20Is played Down Under. Remarkably, while Kohli achieved his figure in 10 games, Brevis has already hammered 14 sixes in only three matches.

The 21-year-old entered after Lhuan-dre Pretorius contributed a brisk 24 before falling to Nathan Ellis. Brevis immediately took charge, sending the ball onto the roof with his sixth delivery faced. Glenn Maxwell nearly ended his stay with a spectacular one-handed effort at long-on but could not hold on. Brevis capitalised, racing to his half-century off just 22 balls. His knock eventually ended on 53 when Maxwell made amends with a stunning diving catch in the deep during the 12th over.

South Africa, however, failed to build on the momentum. Their innings slowed down and the target appeared under-par on a lively surface. Australia's reply began confidently, with skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head adding 66 for the first wicket. But the visitors struck back as Head (19) and Josh Inglis (0) departed quickly.

Marsh top-scored with 54 before falling to teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka, who also dismissed Cameron Green for nine. Australia then slipped dramatically, losing 6 wickets for 56 runs. Tim David (17) and Aaron Hardie (1) also perished during the collapse before Maxwell steadied things and saw Australia home.

The hosts also honoured the late Bob Simpson, former captain and coach, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 89, by wearing black armbands.

With the T20I leg done, the two teams will now turn their attention to the ODI series beginning Tuesday in Cairns, as both sides prepare for a busy season ahead.