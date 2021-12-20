Australia name unchanged squad for Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart Ashes Tests; Cummins, Hazlewood rejoin

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, who is also the captain of the side, and Josh Hazlewood will rejoin the squad when it assembles in Melbourne on Thursday next.

Richardson lauds Lyon

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson said that Nathan Lyon had a big role in setting up England skipper Joe Root before Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test.

Root was dismissed on the stroke of stumps on Day 4 as Starc dismissed the England skipper.

"Nicely set up from Lyon from one end. Ruffled Root there and drew the false shot. I didn't think I bowled too badly in the first innings. The wicket has quickened up a little bit today," Richardson said after stumps on Day 4.

“It was nice to see him (Green) get some runs as well. He comes from a height, so it's not easy to face. I tried to hit a first-ball six in the first innings," he added.

Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval.

At stumps, England's score read 82/4-- still, 386 runs away from the target. Ben Stokes (3) was at the crease.

Right before stumps, England skipper Joe Root (24) was scalped by Mitchell Starc and Australia are now just six wickets away from going 2-0 up in the series.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 230/9, setting England a target of 468. Labuschagne and Head scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (NSW) (Captain), Alex Carey (SA), Cameron Green (WA), Marcus Harris (VIC),Josh Hazlewood (NSW), Travis Head (SA), Usman Khawaja (QLD), Marnus Labuschagne (QLD), Nathan Lyon (NSW), Michael Neser (QLD), Jhye Richardson (WA), Steve Smith (NSW) (vc), Mitchell Starc (NSW), Mitchell Swepson (QLD), David Warner (NSW).