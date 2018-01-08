Australia seal 4-0 Ashes series win against England

Sydney, January 8: Australia sealed an emphatic 4-0 Ashes series victory, thrashing England by an innings and 123 runs in the final Test in Sydney.

While the tourists frustrated Australia in the first session at the SCG on the final day on Monday (January 8), Pat Cummins (4-39) ripped through England early in the second.

England captain Joe Root (58) was unbeaten at lunch after not resuming his innings to begin the day, but he did not come out to bat again having suffered from viral gastroenteritis.

Cummins had Jonny Bairstow (38) lbw in a huge breakthrough before bouncers removed Stuard Broad (4) and Mason Crane (2).

When James Anderson (2) fell, England were all out for 180 shortly after lunch as Root opted against coming out to bat again, sealing a memorable series win for Australia.

Australia have now won seven of their last eight Ashes series at home, finishing without a loss in three of their last four.

Earlier, Nathan Lyon (3-54) had dismissed Moeen Ali (13) for the seventh time in the series.

Centuries from Usman Khawaja (171), Shaun Marsh (156) and Mitchell Marsh (101) set up the hosts for another dominant win.

AUSSIES WIN! Cummins finishes with four wickets as Australia thrash England to seal a 4-0 series victory: https://t.co/vhFwlbdpM8 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/J7yN24kjc0 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 8, 2018

However, England were left to rue a poor finish to the first day in Sydney, when Root and Bairstow played loose shots to give up a promising position.

