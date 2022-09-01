Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Tim David selected; Warner rested for India series

As a build-up, Australia will travel to India for three T20 Internationals in September before returning home to play the West Indies, England and India leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which opens against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

The biggest talking point is the inclusion of all-rounder Tim David.

The Singapore-born, Perth raised David, who has been a familiar face in the BBL and in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, has been included with leg spinner Mitchell Swepson missing out having been a part of the squad which won the T20 World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand in the final, in Dubai last year.

Pat Cummins returns to play after missing the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in North Queensland for a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation while Adam Zampa returns to the T20 squad following the birth of his son Eugene.

NSP Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: “This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian’s men’s team to win a T20 World Cup who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home.

“Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia.

“Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket.

“We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years.”

Warner rested for India tour

David Warner will miss the India tour as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule.

All-rounder Cameron Green has been included in the Australia asquad for the T20I Series against India.

“Cameron’s improvement in all facets of his game has been impressive and we are excited for him to continue the growth of his all-round T20 cricket through further exposure to the format,” Bailey said.

Australian ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad:

1 Aaron Finch (VIC/Geelong Cricket Club) (captain)

2 Ashton Agar (WA/University Cricket Club)

3 Pat Cummins (NSW/Penrith Cricket Club)

4 Tim David (WA/Claremont-Nedlands Cricket Club)

5 Josh Hazlewood (NSW/St George Cricket Club)

6 Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

7 Mitchell Marsh (WA/Fremantle Cricket Club)

8 Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

9 Kane Richardson (QLD/Gold Coast Dolphins Cricket Club)

10 Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

11 Mitchell Starc (NSW/Manly Warringah Cricket Club)

12 Marcus Stoinis (WA/Subiaco Floreat Cricket Club)

13 Matthew Wade (TAS/Clarence Cricket Club)

14 David Warner (NSW/Randwick Petersham Cricket Club)

15 Adam Zampa (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)