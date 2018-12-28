Australia batsman Usman Khawaja's brother re-arrested

Cricket

By Pti
Sydney, December 28: Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja's brother Arsalan has been charged with trying to influence a witness over a case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot, police said on Friday (Decemebr 28).

Arsalan Khawaja was released on bail in early December after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice.

He was re-arrested on Thursday (December 27) "after allegedly attempting to influence a witness" in the counter-terror investigation, a New South Wales state police spokeswoman told AFP.

The 39-year-old was charged with breaching his bail conditions and influencing a witness in judicial procedures. He was refused bail ahead of his court appearance in Sydney later Friday.

Sri Lankan Mohamed Nizamdeen was arrested in August over a "hit list" written in a notebook, which outlined plans to kill then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

But police released Nizamdeen in September and later dropped the charges after investigators could not link the handwriting in the notebook to him.

Investigators have said they believe Arsalan Khawaja set up his university colleague Nizamdeen in relation to a dispute over a woman.

Pakistan-born batsman Usman Khawaja, 32, is playing in the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

