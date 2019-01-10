Australia to wear retro kit during the ODI series against India

Veteran pacer Peter Siddle was aged just one when the kits were worn by Australia some 33 years ago. Siddle admitted that he was excited when he saw what he will be wearing against India this summer. "It's pretty awesome actually," Siddle was quoted as saying by the cricket.com.au.

Peter Siddle is pumped the Aussies are wearing the retro ODI kit to take on India!#AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/aGmpgXMrl2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2019

"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out. Everyone is very impressed," said Siddle.

While Siddle remained focused on performing well in the retro kit for Australia, he did not rule out wearing an extra accessory when the first ODI commences on Saturday (January 10) here. "I might just pull out the headband," he said.

"I'll have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Lillee) headband. We'll see what we pull out on Saturday."

The first ODI against India will be held in Sydney on Saturday, with the series moving to Adelaide (January 15) and then concluding in Melbourne (January 18).