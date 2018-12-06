Australia Vs India, Adelaide Test: Usman Khawaja takes a blinder to stun Virat Kohli - Watch

The Indian batting line-up crackled against a quality pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

1st Test: Day 1 Highlights

Hazlewood drew the first blood for Australia by getting rid of out-of-form KL Rahul for 2 in the second over of the Indian innings, after India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first.

1

43623

Lokesh Rahul's opening partner, Murali Vijay too didn't last long as he too went for a ball moving away from him and became a victim of seasoned campaigner Mitchell Starc.

However, the biggest success came across Australia's when India's batting mainstay and captain Virat Kohli. Kohli was brilliantly set up by the Australian bowlers before Pat Cummins got the better of the Indian skipper, thanks to a brilliant one-handed stunner at gully by Usman Khawaja.

Cummins bowled an out swinging delivery to Kohli which the Indian went for driving at the sixth stump, getting a thick edge. Khawaja was almost in the air as he picked the catch from thin air and gave India their biggest jolt in the 11th over of the day's play.

Kohli had scored just 3 from 15 deliveries, before being dismissed as entire Australian camp erupted into a cheer. Cummins has bowled just 4 deliveries to Kohli in Test cricket and he has dismissed the Indian swashbuckler twice.

Watch the stunning catch:

India lost four wickets in the first session and were pushed to the walls as the hosts had a superb start to their Summer.

What a start for the boys! Test cricket at its finest!! @Uz_Khawaja 2.0 taking the best catch ever! #mayo @cricketcomau — Matt Renshaw (@MattRenshaw449) December 6, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane (13 off 61balls) was the fourth scalp for Australia in the pre-lunch session.

Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli in Test cricket, career figures: W . . W #AUSvIND https://t.co/9y10XvVnz0 — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) December 6, 2018

At lunch, India were reeling at 56/4 in 27 overs with Rohit Sharma (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11*) present into the middle.

When asked about the catch during the tea break, Khawaja told Fox Sports, "I stuck my hand out and it stuck. It's nice when they do stick."

"It was good little momentum going too, because we got a couple of early ones and to get that and we got a few more was really nice.

"Sometimes on a good day you need those to stick."

After winning the toss on a hot day in Adelaide, India were struggling at 143-6 at tea.