Australia Vs India: Rishabh Pant taunts Aussie batsmen, says 'not everyone here is Pujara'

The 23-year-old cricketer, who looks quiet animated from behind the stumps, was heard mocking Austrlian batsmen on Day 2 of the opening Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide.

Pant tried to break the concentration by playing mind games when Australian batsman Usman Khawaja was looking to revive the hosts' innings. It was during the 30th over of the Australian innings, when Pant was caught by the stump mic as saying, "Not everyone is (Cheteshwar) Pujara here, lads."

Khawaja was trying to settle down after the Aussies lost Shaun Marsh to R Ashwin in the very first over after Lunch break. Left-handed Khawaja (28) seemed the most likely to match the important century Pujara made on day one, but he also fell to Ashwin, India needing a review after he gloved a catch to Pant.

Pant mentioned Pujara's herculean effort in the first innings as the right-handed batsman from Rajkot bailed his team out after the top-order collapsed. India were reeling at 127 for 6 when Pujara stitched crucial partnerships with tail-enders.

On Day 2, India edged control as Ravichandran Ashwin (3-50), Ishant Sharma (2-31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-34) helped reduce Australia to 191-7, still trailing by 59 runs, at stumps.

On another warm day, several of the hosts' batsmen made starts - Travis Head (61 not out) the most impressive as he claimed his first Test fifty in Australia at his home ground - but they showed just how much they miss suspended stars, Steve Smith and David Warner.

Just like India in their first innings, poor shot selection led to the downfall of multiple batsmen as the hosts were left with work to do in the series opener.

Australia opener Aaron Finch (0) made the same mistake several India batsmen did on day one, playing on to Ishant after attempting an expansive drive off just the third ball of the innings.

Pujara slammed a brilliant 123 and guided India to a decent total on a pitch that is getting slower as the match is progressing.

Debutant Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja showed far greater control to put together a 45-run partnership for the second wicket.

India bowled too short to make the most of the new ball, only for Harris (26) to depart before lunch. The left-hander inside-edged a delivery from Ashwin onto his pad and Murali Vijay took a simple catch at silly mid-off.

India struck again shortly after the break as Shaun Marsh's miserable run of form in Tests continued.

Marsh (2) looked to drive a wide delivery from Ashwin and played on, the 35-year-old has now scored just 163 runs in his past 13 Test innings.

(With inputs from agencies)