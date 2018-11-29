Australia Vs India: Virat Kohli on the verge of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar record

With his brilliant knock of 87-ball 64 against Cricket Australia XI in the warm-up game, the 30-year-old batsman has already shown a trailer in what warrants another run feast. Kohli began the Australia tour with a blistering fifty in the third T20I as India levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The right-handed batsman - who is often hailed as Australia's nemesis - is on the verge of breaking another record. The cricketer if manages to slam at least a century on this tour then he'll surpass Sachin Tendulkar in the list of centuries scored by Indians against Australia in their own backyard.

Sachin slammed six Test centuries from 20 games he's played on the Australian soil while Kohli has scored in triple figures on five occasions in 8 matches. He's also tied with former India batting great Sunil Gavaskar (5 tons from 11 games) on the list.

In the year 2018, Kohli has slammed 4 Test centuries i.e. one against South Africa (in Centurion) and two against England (Birmingham and Nottingham) and one against West Indies in Rajkot.

Gavaskar has slammed 13 hundreds against the West Indies, Tendulkar has recorded 11 against Australia while Kohli has so far registered 6 tons against the Aussies in 15 games.

Kohli has amassed 992 runs in Australia at an incredible average of 62. On the previous tour of Australia in the 2014-15 season the right-handed batsman aggregated 692 runs from 4 matches, including 4 tons.

If one goes with Kohli's exploits on the Australian pitches then he's going to be another memorable tour for the Indian batting mainstay.