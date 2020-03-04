Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Dream11 Team Prediction, Probable XI & Fantasy Tips

While Australia had a tougher path to the semis, South Africa eased their way into the last four. The hosts lost their opening match to India, but sealed their berth in the semis with wins in the other three matches.

South Africa, meanwhile, won three consecutive matches and thanks to a washout against West Indies they topped the group to book the semi-final meeting with Australia.

India vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Tips

The hosts lost Ellyse Perry to a hamstring injury during their last game agaisnt New Zealand and the all-rounder was later ruled out for the remainder of the tournament which comes as a huge blow for the Australians who will be forced into making a change to their playing XI. In Perry's absence, either Delissa Kimmince or Erin Burns could come into the playing eleven.

South Africa, meanwhile, will find it hard to pick a different XI from the one that beat Pakistan comfortably in Sydney a few days ago. However, there are doubts over the availability of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is down with viral illness. So, Nondumiso Shangase may get a look in if Kapp fails to recover.

Although the two teams may be all set for the encounter, the weather gods may play spoilsport. And in case of a washout as the higher ranked qualifying team, South Africa will make the final to break the Australian hearts.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for Australia Women vs South Africa Women semi-final 2:

Probable XI:

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Marizanne Kapp/Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain:

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

Dream11 playing XI:

Batswomen: Beth Mooney, Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk, Meg Lanning

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen