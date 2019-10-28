Cricket
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Starc pulls out of second T20 for brother's wedding

By Pti

Adelaide, October 28: Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the second Twenty20 against Sri Lanka to attend his brother's wedding.

Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott are likely to replace Starc as Australia target an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 30).

Cricket Australia reported the Starc move on its website Monday (October 28), saying he had been granted a release as part of an increased focus on family time under coach Justin Langer.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Warner century leads Aussies to record T20 win

Regardless of whether Stanlake or Abbott get their chance, vice-captain Pat Cummins told reporters Monday Australia's effective use of the short ball would continue.

"(Bowling short is) something we speak about, no doubt, especially at the Gabba or Adelaide Oval, where it's quite fast and bouncy," he said.

"And all our bowlers are 6 (foot) four (inches) or 6'5."

Australia emphatically won the opening T20 in Adelaide on Sunday (October 27) by 134 runs, with David Warner celebrating his birthday with a return to form, clubbing an unbeaten 100.

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
