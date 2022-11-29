Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series: Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head and Live Streaming Info

Australia vs West Indies Test Head-to-Head
The two nations have face each other in 116 Tests. Australia hold the advantage with 58 wins against West Indies, who have won in 32 Tests, while 25 matches have ended in draw and 1 in a tie.
Among the 58 wins, Australia has won 37 at home and 21 away to the Windies, while West Indies has won 14 at home and 18 away in their 32 Test wins vs Australia.
The last time they met in a Test match was more than five years ago in 2016 when the match ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But, Australia won 4 of the 4 Tests against West Indies before that drawn Test - two at home after two away in 2015-16 season.
As for the record in matches played at the venues for the 2022 series, 14 matches have been played at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia and West Indies have both won five matches each and four matches have ended in a draw.
Seven matches have been played between the two sides at the old WACA Ground in Perth, where West Indies has won 5 and Australia has won the recent 2, but the next fixture will be played at the new OPTUS Stadium.
Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Squads
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.
Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Schedule
|Match
|Dates
|Time in IST
|Venue
|First Test
|November 30 - December 4
|7:50 AM
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|Second Test (D/N)
|December 8 - December 12
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Telecast & Live Streaming
The live streaming of the two Test matches will available via Sony Pictures Sports Network's OTT platform Sony LIV through the app and website (subscription required).