The Windies began their tour of Australia with a 0-2 T20I series loss in October followed by a disappointing T20 World Cup 2022. They will now play in a red ball series that will be part of the World Test Championship.

While the first Test is scheduled to end on December 4, the second Test - a Pink Ball (Day/Night) Test is scheduled to be held at the Adelaide Oval, starting from December 8.

Opener Marcus Harris returns for Australia squad led by Pat Cummins after missing a historic series win in Pakistan and a drawn series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Test regulars like Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon also will be back in action.

West Indies, on the other hand, named one newcomer in Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the left-handed opening batter and recalled two experienced players in all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks. The Windies will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Here is a look at Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test series schedule, squads, head-to-head and live streaming info:

Australia vs West Indies Test Head-to-Head The two nations have face each other in 116 Tests. Australia hold the advantage with 58 wins against West Indies, who have won in 32 Tests, while 25 matches have ended in draw and 1 in a tie. Among the 58 wins, Australia has won 37 at home and 21 away to the Windies, while West Indies has won 14 at home and 18 away in their 32 Test wins vs Australia. The last time they met in a Test match was more than five years ago in 2016 when the match ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But, Australia won 4 of the 4 Tests against West Indies before that drawn Test - two at home after two away in 2015-16 season. As for the record in matches played at the venues for the 2022 series, 14 matches have been played at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia and West Indies have both won five matches each and four matches have ended in a draw. Seven matches have been played between the two sides at the old WACA Ground in Perth, where West Indies has won 5 and Australia has won the recent 2, but the next fixture will be played at the new OPTUS Stadium. Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Squads Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas. Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Schedule Match Dates Time in IST Venue First Test November 30 - December 4 7:50 AM Perth Stadium, Perth Second Test (D/N) December 8 - December 12 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs West Indies 2022 Test Series Telecast & Live Streaming The live streaming of the two Test matches will available via Sony Pictures Sports Network's OTT platform Sony LIV through the app and website (subscription required).