Australia vs West Indies: Cummins ruled out of second Test, Boland to play, Smith to skipper

Cummins did not bowl in the second innings of Australia's 164-run first Test win in Perth, which concluded on Sunday (December 4), although he participated in the field on the final day, appearing laboured.

The Aussie captain attempted to complete a fitness test at training on Tuesday (December 6), but has since been ruled out.

"Team medical staff commenced Cummins' recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match, which starts tomorrow," a Cricket Australia statement said.

Steve Smith will skipper the Australians in Cummins' absence for the second time since his leadership ban expired.

Boland comes in for his fourth Test and first since last year's Ashes, where he burst on to the scene with a scintillating 6-7 on debut at the MCG.

The Australian squad just got a whole lot wilder! pic.twitter.com/9rH08C9NPf — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 5, 2022

Australian selectors had added fast bowlers Michael Neser and Lance Morris to their initial 13-man squad for the day-night Adelaide Test, with both overlooked. Marcus Harris is the other player to miss out.

CA said Cummins is expected to be fit for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, which will commence on Saturday December 17 in Brisbane.