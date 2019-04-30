Australian cricketer James Faulkner reveals he is gay

Sydney, April 29: Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Monday (April 29) decided to come out of closet to announce that he is in a same sex relationship. Faulkner chose the occasion of his 29th birthday to make his relationship status public.
"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner#togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.
Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubb and my mother roslyn_carol_faulkner ❤️❤️❤️ #togetherfor5years https://t.co/n9hJYTepX0— James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) April 29, 2019
England's Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.
View this post on Instagram
Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner ❤️❤️❤️ #togetherfor5years
A post shared by James Faulkner (@jfaulkner44) on Apr 29, 2019 at 3:10am PDT
Bowling all-rounder Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals. He last played for his country in October, 2017.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here