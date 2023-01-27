Axar Patel gets married to fiancé Meha Patel in Vadodara; wedding videos and images go viral

The Gujarat cricketer tied the knot with his fiancé Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday (January 26) in a grand ceremony.

The 28-year-old cricketer took a break from national duties for his wedding and was not included in the Indian squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. India played three ODIs against the Blackcaps and now face them in a three-match T20I series.

Axar Patel Wedding Guests

The Saurashtra all-rounder's wedding was attended by his family, close friends, and some Gujarat cricketers.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Presents: Rs 50 crore apartment, BMW car from Kohli, sports bike from Dhoni

Left-arm India pacer Jaydev Unadkat - who also plays for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy - attended the wedding and also posed with the newly married couple.

Axar - who turned 29 on January 20 - was engaged to Meha Patel on his birthday and tied the knot a week later.

Axar is the second Indian cricketer to get married this week after KL Rahul tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Athiya Shetty. Rahul and Athiya got married in an intimate gathering at Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala-based farmhouse on January 23. Both the cricketers were granted leave by the BCCI on personal grounds.

While Axar hasn't shared any posts on his social media handles but guests at this gala wedding shared videos and images. Meha had been posting images on her Instagram handle in the past few days and the videos of the couple's 'mehendi and sangeet' ceremonies were also shared on social media.

Why Indian cricketers didn't attend Axar's wedding?

The Indian cricket team - which is busy playing the limited-overs series against New Zealand - couldn't attend the wedding. Team India, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are playing the T20I series against New Zealand. The opening T20I is being played in Ranchi.

Here are the images and videos from the wedding:

Many congratulations to Axar Patel and Meha Patel on getting married. pic.twitter.com/7h4EvwiulU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

Axar Patel got moves.



Many congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/0xJKAXX2Cc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

Axar Patel married to me, took seven rounds with his meha in Vadodara... #axarpatel #mehapatel pic.twitter.com/yimPDvfUaD — Meha Patel (@Meha2026) January 27, 2023

The all-rounder did exceedingly well in the first bilateral series at home against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, as well as T20Is. His quickfire knock of 65 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I received a lot of praise but Team India ended up on the losing side in that game. India, however, won the series 2-1 after winning the third T20I.