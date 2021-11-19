Azeem Rafiq apologises for using 'Anti-Semitic' language in text messages in 2011

"I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me - I have absolutely no excuses.

“I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today.

“I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this," said Rafiq in a tweet.

On Wednesday, former England fast bowler Tim Bresnan denied the accusations made by Azeem Rafiq towards the pacer saying the comments are "absolutely not true”.

"I have been made aware of the bullying claims made against me and have listened to Azeem Rafiq's account of his time at Yorkshire CCC today with great distress, as I'm sure everyone will have done," Bresnan said in a statement on Twitter.

Rafiq on Tuesday spoke in detail about one-time Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance. Notably, Ballance admitted using a "racial slur" towards Rafiq in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month, apologising but stating it as part of a long and deep friendship.

Rafiq fought back tears when he told MPs (parliamentary select committee) the word 'P***' was "used constantly" across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.

Earlier, Rafiq had claimed that Michael Vaughan in 2009 told him and two other Asian players that there are "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".

Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: "It's important on Michael that we don't make it all about Michael. It was a long time ago.

“He might not remember it because it doesn't mean anything to him." Vaughan, however, had denied the allegations.