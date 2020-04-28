Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Azhar Ali auctions triple-ton bat, 2017 Champions Trophy jersey to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Pti
Azhar Ali auctions triple-ton bat, 2017 Champions Trophy jersey to fight COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, April 28: Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has decided to auction his bat with which he had used during his Test triple ton against West Indies along with his national jersey to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2.1 lakhs globally.

Describing the bat and jersey as the two of his 'closest belongings', Ali set 10 lakh Pakistan rupees each as the base price of the items at the auction which will end on May 5. The jersey which Ali wore during Pakistan's victorious Champions Trophy campaign in 2017 has the autograph of all the players from the squad.

"I put 2 of my closest belongings on auction with a base price of 1 million PKR each to support people suffering due to the ongoing crisis. Auction starts now & will close on 11:59PM 05May20," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Ali became the first international player to score a test triple century in Day/Night Test when he scored an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies team in UAE in 2016.

The 35-year-old was also part of the Pakistan squad which had defeated India by 180 runs in the final. "The shirt is from the 2017 Champions Trophy which we won, it has the signature of all the players which were present in the squad," Ali said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Both these things are close to my heart but if it can be used in the difficult times for the benefit of the people I will be more than happy," he added.

Cricketers around the world, including India skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa captain, have put up their cricketing gears for auction to generate funds to combat this deadly disease, which has infected more than 3 million worldwide.

The global health crisis has claimed more than 300 people and infected over 14,000 in Pakistan.

More AZHAR ALI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 21:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue