Cricket Azharuddin Gets Cabinet Berth; Set to be Sworn in as Telangana Minister on October 31 By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 16:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a major political development, former Indian Cricket Captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has been confirmed for a cabinet position in the Telangana government. Azharuddin is scheduled to take the oath as Minister on October 31st.

The decision comes after Azharuddin, who was a strong contender for the Jubilee Hills by-election seat, was unexpectedly given an MLC post instead, with CM Revanth Reddy pushing for BC candidate Naveen Yadav for the MLA ticket.

Strategic Move Amidst Jubilee Hills By-poll

Sources indicate that the promise of a cabinet position was made to Azharuddin by the party High Command, and the timing of the announcement is directly linked to the high-stakes Jubilee Hills by-election.

Despite lobbying hard in Delhi for the Jubilee Hills ticket, Azharuddin was bypassed as CM Revanth Reddy insisted on nominating a Backward Class (BC) candidate, citing local social equations and the need to secure support from the MIM, which could consolidate the minority vote.

Though Azharuddin was subsequently appointed as an MLC under the Governor's quota, he had previously expressed reservations and even approached the Supreme Court regarding his MLC status, requesting the opportunity to contest as an MLA directly from Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing Minority Representation and Poll Dynamics

The BRS party has been actively campaigning in Jubilee Hills, highlighting the lack of a minority representative in the current Revanth Reddy cabinet. With the minority vote being a crucial deciding factor in the constituency's outcome, the Congress high command and CM Revanth Reddy decided to prioritize minority representation.

Based on internal surveys and party directives, the government decided to elevate Azharuddin to the cabinet.

It is reported that Azharuddin met with CM Revanth Reddy on Monday evening to discuss the portfolio allocation. Azharuddin is likely to be entrusted with the Minority Welfare portfolio along with the Sports Ministry.

With Azharuddin set to become a Minister, the Revanth Cabinet will still have two vacant ministerial positions. Immediately after assuming his new role, Azharuddin is expected to actively participate in the Congress party's campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election.