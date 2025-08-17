Babar Azam Gets Brutally Slammed By Ex Pakistan Batter, Says '10 Saal Se Kuch Nahi Jitaya'

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 12:04 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

With the Asia Cup 2025 drawing near, the buzz around a potential India-Pakistan clash is already dominating discussions. Both teams could face each other up to three times in the tournament, making it one of the most awaited fixtures of the year.

But in Pakistan, questions continue to linger about whether Pakistan can truly challenge at the top level, especially after their recent setbacks.

Former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad minced no words while assessing the Pakistan's form after the ODI series defeat to the West Indies. According to him, the loss has left the entire nation disheartened. "If you ask me, the recent performance of Pakistan has not been that good, and it's not hidden from anyone. If you compare them with India, they are far ahead, which is an undeniable fact," Shehzad said.

At the same time, he admitted that the pressure of an India-Pakistan clash can often level the playing field. "But for me, when India and Pakistan play together, the chances are always fifty-fifty as it's a pressure game. Pressure brings both teams on the same page because the chances of committing errors are almost equal in both camps. India may have more match-winners than Pakistan, but pressure can sting them anytime," he added.

Shehzad also criticised the team management for persisting with underperforming seniors instead of backing fresh talent. "They are sad because the team isn't giving enough opportunities to the youngsters. Recently, they were defeated by the West Indies in the ODIs, which let the people down," he said.

He further echoed the frustration of fans across Pakistan by making an indirect attack on Babar Azam: "Awaam kehti hai ki naye players ko develop karte hue agar aap haar jayein to it's ok. But wo players jin pe investment hui hai, jo 10 saal se khelte hi ja rahe hain, jinhone matches nahi jitwaye, aisi investment sabka dil todte hain."

"I wish the Pakistan team all the best. They not only beat India but also win the Asia Cup and make the citizens of the country happy," Shehzad concluded, though his sharp words reflected the growing impatience surrounding Babar Azam's leadership.