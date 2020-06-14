Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Balaji says a united social fight is needed to eradicate racism, discrimination of all forms

By
Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji says a united social fight is needed to eradicate racism, discrimination of all forms
Former India pacer Laxmipathy Balaji says a united social fight is needed to eradicate racism, discrimination of all forms

Bengaluru, June 14: Usually, racism and discrimination are treated as dark subjects that people often do not want to tread upon. However, the society has woken up to the evil after the George Floyd murder in Miami, USA, recently.

It has forced people from all fields of life to open up and speak against the menace and former India pace bowler L Balaji said the whole society needs to come together to curb this virus, like they fight unitedly against the Covid 19 pandemic.

"I believe that there is racism of all kinds, discrimination of all kinds. We must at least ensure that there is social responsibility ingrained in the next generation. That can happen only when we don't indulge in any form of bullying. Calling someone with a supposedly funny nickname may draw a few laughs at that particular point, but we can never truly know the extent of psychological trauma it may cause to the person who is at the receiving end," said Balaji in a chat show -- Homerun with AV -- with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

"You are called all sorts of names based on your face, size, and height. Such bullying is 100 percent condemnable, and anything that psychologically affects children should not be encouraged at any cost. There needs to be greater sensitation of the problem, and it has to start from the elders. Only then can the children learn by example. So many generations have suffered from such behaviour; it is about time we put an end to it," he said.

Balaji said the menace can only be eradicated when the society comes together and mount a unified fight.

"At all levels -- be it school, college, or any industry for that matter - there is a tendency among some people to target someone's perceived weakness. A bully goes after easy targets. There are plenty of rules and regulations that seek to prevent that. However, until and unless people of different classes, races, and nationality recognise the seriousness of the problem - like they have in the case of the COVID-19 - this can't be solved. The fear for our lives has led to greater emphasis on social hygiene. However, how are we going to quell the virus of racism and discrimination that has contaminated our minds," said Balaji.

More BALAJI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEG 1 - 2 VLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue