Cricket BAN vs AFG Prediction, Asia Cup 2025: H2H, Playing 11, Who will Win Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 9:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bangladesh are up against Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B match on Tuesday (September 16). The two Asian nations have Top Four in sight and the match has significant importance.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan both have 2 points on board, but the Tigers have already played two matches, one more than the Afghans. This will be the final match for Bangladesh in group stages, and the result has huge stake in their fate.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Schedule Date: September 16, 2025

September 16, 2025 Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Time: 8:00 PM IST/6:30 PM Local Time/8:30 pm BDT

Head-to-Head Record In 12 T20Is, Afghanistan lead 7-5. In Asia Cup T20Is (3 matches), it’s 1-1 with one no-result (2014). Afghanistan’s spin often dominates; Bangladesh excel in seam-friendly conditions. Recent T20I H2H (last 5): Afghanistan 3-2.

BAN vs AFG Team News and Probable Playing XI Captain Rashid Khan's side is unchanged from their opener, with no injuries reported. The spin trio (Rashid, Noor, Ghazanfar) took 7/45 against Hong Kong, while Azmatullah Omarzai's all-round contributions add balance. Mohammad Nabi is expected to bowl his full quota. Batting relies on openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal for a strong powerplay. Litton Das leads a squad rebuilding after a poor Sri Lanka showing, where they collapsed chasing 198. Taskin Ahmed returns after being rested, bolstering the pace attack alongside Mustafizur Rahman. Top-order woes persist-Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan struggled-but middle-order hitters Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain showed fight. Saif Hassan could replace an underperformer for stability. BAN vs AFG Predicted Lineups Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Match Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Afghanistan are favorites due to their potent spin attack and strong batting led by Sediqullah Atal. Bangladesh have a squad that could challenge, but their top order struggles against spin. Also, for the Tigers, a win is imperative to keep themselves in the competition, as an Afghanistan victory would ensure the Afghans progress to the Super Four, along with Sri Lanka.