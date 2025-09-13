Cricket BAN vs SL Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:50 [IST]

BAN vs SL Head To Head: Bangladesh will square off against Sri Lanka in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bangla Tigers enter the contest brimming with confidence, riding on an impressive run in T20Is. Ahead of the Asia Cup, they registered series victories over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. They carried that momentum into their opening fixture, where they chased down Hong Kong's 144-run target in just 17 overs to secure a commanding seven-wicket win.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, arrive with mixed form. After losing a T20I series to Bangladesh in July, they responded with a 2-1 triumph over Zimbabwe in Harare earlier this month. Consistency has been their biggest challenge, though they remain a formidable side on their day. Much of their success will hinge on the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, while top-order batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be expected to provide solidity at the top.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has already hosted two games in this edition of the Asia Cup, with an average first-innings total hovering around 166. The pitch has offered an even contest-rewarding both stroke-makers and disciplined bowlers. The Powerplay overs are likely to set the tone, as the new ball can generate movement under the lights, giving pacers an early edge before conditions ease out for the batters.

BAN vs SL Head to Head Record in T20Is

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 20 times in T20Is, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head 12-8. Not a huge difference and it implies that anyone can come on top on a giving day.

BAN vs SL Pitch Report- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium usually provides a fair balance between bat and ball. While bowlers-both seamers and spinners-can make an impact early on, batters who get their eye in often find scoring runs much easier as the game progresses. With chasing traditionally being the more favorable option at this ground, captains winning the toss are likely to field first and back their batting unit to finish the job under lights.

BAN Record At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Bangladesh have competed in 3 T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and have won only on one occasion against Hong Kong and that victory came in this year's Asia Cup.

SL Record At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Sri Lanka, on the other hand have played 4 T20Is at this very venue and have won just once against the West Indies back in 2021.

BAN vs SL Head-To-Head At Sheikh Zayed Stadium

This Asia Cup 2025 match between them will be their first-ever meeting against each other at this very venue in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Records and Stats in T20Is

Total matches: 92

Matches won batting first: 42

Matches won bowling first: 50

Average 1st innings scores: 137

Average 2nd innings scores: 123

Highest total recorded: 225/7 (20 Ov) by Ireland vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded: 54/10 (17.5 Ov) by USA Women vs Thailand Women

Highest score chased: 174/2 (17.4 Ov) by South Africa vs Ireland

Lowest score defended: 93/8 (20 Ov) by Thailand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women