Bangar reveals how MS Dhoni became ‘such a great finisher’

The former skipper has many records and achievements to his name, but one thing he will always be remembered for are his unconventional shots and power hitting that led India to many thrilling victories. Dhoni, who retired from all forms of international cricket this year, went down as one of the greatest finishers of all time.

Over the years, Dhoni became more calm and calculative and one of India’s greatest captains.

And speaking on Star Sports, former India batting coach Bangar opened up about why Dhoni cut back his natural instinct to just smash the ball. “I came to know recently as to how - in his formative years, because he is such a hitter of the ball, has that natural ability to clear - Dhoni curbed his natural instinct.

“He used to write on his thigh pad - 1, 2 - tick tick and 4, 6 - cross cross. So every time he would go out to bat, and he’d be putting on his thigh pad, he’d probably have a look at that. It would remind him that he to follow a process. And that is how by running those one and two he became a great finisher,” said Bangar.

Bangar stressed on the fact that Dhoni’s ability to take the quick singles and two’s was what made him the 'best finisher’. “Most finishers in world cricket have realised the importance of singles, doubles.

“You look at Michael Bevan, look at MS Dhoni. They have this thing in common, which helps them win cricket matches. It’s not those fours and sixes. And that is the process that MS Dhoni follows,” Bangar stated.

Bangar also opened up about Dhoni’s struggles this season, as Chennai currently lie at the bottom of the table, having won just three out of their ten matches so far.

“What I have seen so far of MS Dhoni in this season is that he’s stopped doing his pre-delivery movements. Because of that he’s slightly late on the ball and when you’re 38-39, you have to give that extra bit of time when you’re playing pace bowlers in excess of 140-145. If he starts getting that extra slit of a second again, the ball will start connecting the middle of his bat,” signed off Bangar.