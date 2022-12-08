Bangladesh announce strong 17-member squad for 1st Test against India; Mushfiqur Rahim returns

Key Players Return

Rahim missed Bangladesh's Test series against West Indies to perform Hajj, while Yasir and Taskin had been ruled out due to an injury layoff. The trio will return to boost Bangladesh's batting order, as well as their pace department.

The hosts though will still miss the services of opener Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the ODI series against India and remains doubtful for the second Test as well.

Left-handed batter Zakir Hasan has been handed a maiden call-up after his impressive knock of 173 for Bangladesh A in their first match against India A at Cox's Bazar.

Hossain, Rahman rested

Notable omissions include Mossadek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman, with the 17-member squad being led by talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh are riding high after taking an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead against the visitors, with the final match to be played in Chattogram. They will aim to replicate these performances during the Test series, with Bangladesh yet to win a Test match against India in 11 attempts.

Bangladesh squad:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque

Schedule:

December 14-18: First Test, Chattogram

December 22-26: Second Test, Dhaka