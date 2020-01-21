Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangladesh appoint former West Indies and South Africa coach Gibson

By John Skilbeck
gibsoncropped

Dhaka, Jan 21: Former West Indies and South Africa coach Ottis Gibson will be bringing his expertise to Bangladesh after accepting the latest role in a globe-trotting career.

Gibson, 50, who played two Tests and 15 ODIs for West Indies, will reprise the role of international bowling coach that he has twice held with the England team.

He has signed a two-year contract, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday, with Gibson replacing Charl Langeveldt after he quit in December to join the South Africa coaching staff.

Gibson was head coach of South Africa from August 2017 until August 2019, when he lost his job after a poor performance from the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said of Gibson: "He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world.

"He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh team's coaching group."

Gibson's knowledge of Bangladesh cricket was bolstered by his recent spell as head coach of Cumilla Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.

He starts work immediately with the national team, who leave for Lahore on Wednesday ahead of a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue