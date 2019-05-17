Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint Wasim Jaffer as batting consultant

By Pti
Wasim Jaffer

Mirpur, May 17: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by Bangladesh Cricket Board as the batting consultant for its academy in Mirpur. The development was confirmed by a senior BCB official on Thursday (May 16).

"Jaffer has been given one-year contract from May to April 2020 as a batting consultant of BCB academy in Mirpur," Kaisar Ahmed, Manager, BCB Game Development, told PTI.

"Initially he will look after the age group teams of U16 to U19 at the game development unit of the academy. Later on he may be roped in as the batting consultant of the BCB High Performance Unit (NCA equivalent)."

It is also understood that the 41-year-old Jaffer, a domestic stalwart, will spend six months in a year with the young batsmen of that country.

Jaffer, who played 19 seasons for Mumbai before representing Vidarbha, was instrumental in guiding them to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles, which has been acknowledged by the players of the team. He is the most prolific run-getter in the history of Ranji Trophy, having crossed the 11,000-mark during the 2018'19 season.

Jaffer has played 31 Test matches for India and scored 1,944 runs with a highest score of 212. He also played two One Day Internationals.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: wasim jaffer india mumbai cricket
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue