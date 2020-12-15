Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim almost slaps teammate during a Bangabandhu T20 Cup match

The batsman top-edged the ball which flew towards fine-leg and the wicketkeeper ran to catch it and had almost collided with the fielder who believed the ball was well within his reach. Annoyed with his teammate, Rahim had almost raised his hands to slap him but stopped himself.

The Beximco Dhaka skipper, however, gave his teammate an earful and the entire incident was captured by the camera on Monday (December 14). The video of the same incident has gone viral over social media and Rahim was criticised for his lack of sportsman's spirit.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the Fortune Barishal run-chase as they still needed to get 45 runs to win off 19 deliveries. Beximco Dhaka, however, went on to win the eliminator match by a margin of 9 runs and helped them enter the Qualifier 2 which will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on December 15. Rahim & Co. will be facing Gazi Group Chattogram in the second qualifier.

The wicket-keeper batsman has been in a good form in this edition of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The right-handed batsman has aggregated 262 runs in 9 games. He's placed at the fifth spot in the list of leading run-getters in the tournament.