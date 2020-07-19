Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangladesh cricketers resume training, one player allowed inside stadium at a time

By Pti
Bangladesh cricketers resume training, one player allowed inside stadium at a time

Dhaka, July 19: Nine Bangladesh players returned to training on Sunday with only one cricketer allowed to practice inside the stadium as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The ESPNcricinfo reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed the use of its facilities for the first time since March when global cricketing activities came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shafiul Islam trained in Dhaka while pacer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Nasum Ahmed hit the nets in Sylhet.

Only one trainer is allowed with the cricketer inside the stadium with both using separate water bottles, seats and toilets.

BCB cricket operations chief Akram Khan said players had been requesting to train since May but the board did not take the risk in the wake of rising case count in the country.

"We have had requests from players to train since before last Eid (in May), but we didn't encourage them. The situation wasn't good, and neither is it okay now. But we have had the ground and training facilities ready since May, so we decided to open them for players this time. As long as the pandemic situation remains the same, this is how the training will be arranged. Obviously if it improves, we will be back to full training immediately," he said.

Khan added that the BCB is also okay with players preferring to stay at home amid the health crisis.

More BANGLADESH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue