Cricket
Want to create environment where players can be honest about mental issues: Domingo

By Pti
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo
New Delhi, June 8: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo wants to create a team environment in which players can openly talk about issues related to physical and mental health.

Domingo also said he expects players to be honest about their mental health.

"Regarding mental fatigue I think it's something players need to be honest and open about," Domingo told Cricbuzz.

"Not all players will be comfortable to talk about those aspects, but we want to create an environment where in our team, our players can openly talk about how they are feeling and whether they need a break, and whether it's mental or physical," he added.

Mental health of elite cricketers has come into the spotlight after Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took a break to deal with his unspecified problems, followed by young batsman Nic Maddinson.

English players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler have dealt with depression.

Domingo said it is important that the cricketers share and open about any difficulties they face.

"We have got to respect that because it's an important aspect to the game," he said.

Former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza had recently spoken about mental health in Bangladesh cricket. He said the socio-cultural factors in his country is such that mental issues are still considered a taboo and thus players are reluctant to talk about them.

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

