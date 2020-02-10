Cricket
Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

By
Rawalpindi, February 10: Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The pacer was found to have breached code of conduct in the 23rd over of Pakistan's first innings on Day Two wherein Jayed, after dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, celebrated too close to the batsman, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Azhar.

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jayed, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The 26-year-old admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shozab Raza levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 13:01 [IST]
