Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19

By Pti

Dubai, June 24: The Bangladesh cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka next month was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide.

Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month for a three-Test series.

"Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed," the ICC posted on its twitter handle.

Later, Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement to say that Bangladesh pulled out due to its players' "lack of preparation" due to the pandemic.

"...the Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed SLC that a conducive environment has still not arrived for their players to take part in an international cricket series, purely due to the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID–19 pandemic," the statement read.

"...BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed that Bangladesh National Team’s tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to be held during July 2020 will not take place and will be deferred to a mutually planned later date," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday led to New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh being postponed due to the health threat posed by the pandemic after three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus.

New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Last week, Bangladesh's former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May. Australia's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

International cricket is set for resumption next month when England take on the West Indies in a home Test series.

More BANGLADESH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 456,183 | World - 9,345,569
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue