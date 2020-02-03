Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal tunes up for Test with record triple ton

The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple ton while smashing an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central in the Bangladesh Cricket League.

He overtook former Under-19 teammate Roqibul Hasan's 313, before surpassing Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's 319 - against Bangladesh in a Test match in 2014 - to also chalk up the highest individual innings in Bangladesh.

"This is really a special feeling. Everyone has a dream, but I never thought that it would come in this match," Tamim told reporters after his innings.

Congratulations to .@TamimOfficial28 for becoming only the second Bangladeshi batsman to score triple hundred in First Class Cricket. Tamim remained unbeaten on 334 when Islami Bank East Zone declared their first innings against Walton Central Zone.#BCB pic.twitter.com/ag54SGyXs9 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 2, 2020

"Scoring 300 is always difficult against any opposition at any level. If it was easy, you would see someone scoring 300 every month."

Tamim could not have timed his record innings better, as he is preparing to return to Test cricket after skipping Bangladesh's previous three matches, against Afghanistan and India. He took a break from international cricket after a dip in form, and also opted out in November to be with his expectant wife.

Bangladesh's top run-scorer in all three formats, Tamim struggled at the World Cup in England last year scoring just 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 29.37.

He was later made interim captain for a three-match one-day series in Sri Lanka in the absence of injured skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, but the leadership role failed to bring out his best and he scored just 21 runs in three matches as Bangladesh lost 3-0.

Snaps from @TamimOfficial28 's record breaking unbeaten 334 runs knock for Islami Bank East Zone against Walton Central Zone in the third day of first round of BCL 2019-20. Tamim's 334* is now the highest first class score among the Bangladeshi batsmen. pic.twitter.com/Tln54lAr9O — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 2, 2020

Tamim, named in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from February 7-11, returned to domestic first-class cricket to prepare for the top flight.

"The wicket was very good. There was no spin and the wicket didn't behave differently," he said.

Tamim was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he returned to the dressing room, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board also hosted a small ceremony to celebrate his knock.