Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test: Kyle Mayers slams 210* on debut as Windies pull off historic chase

The all-rounder remained unbeaten on 210* as West Indies pulled off the highest successful run chase in fourth innings in Asia. The 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados shattered several records en route his maiden Test double ton on his debut and etched his name in the history books. His iconic knock off 310 deliveries was studded with 20 boundaries and seven sixes.

Chasing 395 in response to Bangladesh's 394, West Indies were in a spot of bother at one stage but Mayers along with another debutant Nkrumah Bonner (86) shared a partnership of 216 runs for the fifth wicket and scripted one of the best run chases in the final session of the final day of the opening Test. It was Mayers' double century on debut which helped the West Indies side take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After Jermaine Blackwood's dismissal at 292, the tourists still required 103 more runs to win but Mayers' shared another century stand with Joshua Da Silva (20) for the seventh wicket and kept the visitors' hopes alive in the record run chase. Mayers was awarded the player of the match for his imperious knock.

🔸Fifth-highest score on Test debut



🔸Second-highest by a West Indies player



🔸Only the sixth batsman ever to score a fourth-innings Test double ton



Take a bow, Kyle Mayers 🌟#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/scirmxoJWr — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

Talking about his performance after guiding his team to an emphatic win against Bangladesh - who are a tough side to beat at home - Mayers' said: "I'm always positive and believed in my ability, and believed that we could get there. We never give up, and keep fighting. The skipper and the coach told us to keep fighting. Shannon put in a great effort on that wicket and that inspired all of us to do well. It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket, and then going on to score 100, 200 and then to win the match, it's a really special feeling. I'd love to thank the coach, captain, teammates, coaches and family back home as well. I'm really grateful to everyone. A guy making his debut and scoring a double will definitely inspire youngsters."

Kyle Mayers lead West Indies to a memorable win at Chattogram, scoring 210* in 395/7.

-Only the 6th player to score a double hundred on Test debut

-Hs score by a debutant in 4th innings of a Test.

-Only the second player to score a double hundred in a successful chase#BANvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 7, 2021

Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded the debutants for their resilience and fighting spirit.

West Indies. Unbelievable.

One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers.

Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where

Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

"I believed in this team from Day 1, and we backed ourselves right up to Day 5. We lost some momentum with three wickets lost, but the pitch was still playing well. We just trusted our plans and believed in them. Mayers and Bonner stuck to the plans and executed them really well. I should have gone on to get a bigger score, but Blackwood played well. Mayers got a good score first up too, and then Joshua. Shannon gave me an aggressive spell, and Roach never says no when asked to bowl, and the spinners never complained when asked to bowl either, so we just had to keep working as a team. I wouldn't say this was a depleted side, and it was an inspiration for us to come and do well. We had to execute well on Day 5 and managed it, which was good," said Brathwaite.

Kyle Mayers has become the first ever batsman to make a double hundred in the 4th innings of a Test match when on debut #BanvsWI #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 7, 2021

Here are few records and milestones which were created in this match:

Highest individual scores on Test debut:

287 Tip Foster, Eng v Aus, 1903/04

222*Jacques Rudolph, SA v Ban, 2003

214 Lawrence Rowe, WI v NZ, 1971/72

214 Mathew Sinclair, NZ v WI, 1999/00

201*Brendon Kuruppu, SL v NZ, 1987

200*Kyle Mayers, WI v Ban, 2020/21

Double hundreds in fourth innings:

223 George Headley v Eng, Kingston 1929/30

222 Nathan Astle v Eng, Christchurch 2001/02

221 Sunil Gavaskar v Eng, The Oval 1979

219 Bill Edrich v SA, Durban 1938/39

214* Gordon Greenidge WI v Eng, Lord's 1984

210* Kyle Mayers WI v Ban, Chattogram 2020/21

Highest targets successfully chased in 4th innings:

418 WI vs Aus, St John's 2003

414 SA vs Aus, Perth 2008/09

404 Aus vs Eng, Leeds 1948

403 Ind vs WI, Port of Spain 1975/76

395 WI vs Ban, Chattogram 2020/21*

Highest targets successfully chased in Asia

395 WI vs Ban, Chattogram 2020/21*

388 SL vs Zim, Colombo RPS 2017

387 Ind vs Eng, Chennai 2008/09

377 Pak vs SL, Pallekele 2015

Earlier at tea break, West Indies were 266-3, still needing 129 runs from a minimum of 34 overs to win after Bangladesh set a 395-run target. Mayers was unbeaten on 117 - already the highest score by a debutant in a fourth innings - sharing an unbroken record 207-run partnership with another debutant Nkrumah Bonner (79 not out). It is the West Indies' highest 4th innings partnership for any wicket since 1984.

Resuming the day on 110-3, Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments in the first hour of the game, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.

Mayers brought up his century off 177 balls, after getting an outside edge that flew past gully for his 13th boundary. While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend with his 79 coming off 242 balls, with 10 boundaries.

On Saturday, Bangladesh declared its second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan then continued his good recent form for Bangladesh taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four, still needing 285 runs to win or needing to bat at the final day to salvage a draw. Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.