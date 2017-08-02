Bangladeshi cricketer Sabbir Rahman shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'World Legend'

"With world's legend MS7," read the caption of the selfie taken by Rahman. The 25-year-old cricketer posted the image on his Facebook handle which was liked by several MS Dhoni fans in India.

The post has garnered more than 78,000 likes and was even shared by many.

Sabbir debuted for Bangladesh in 2014 and played 43 ODIs, 6 Tests and 31 T20Is for his country. He was part of the side which played against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final, which the Men In Blue won by 9 wickets.

Rahman scored 19 in that match played in Birmingham. Rahman has displayed some good hitting ability in his career so far and emerged as a crucial member of the side.

Only recently, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, during an award ceremony in Kolkata, spoke about his team's relation with their Indian counterparts.

Mortaza revealed that several Bangladeshi have good friendship off the field with Virat Kohli and his boys. Together, they spent some quality time with Indian players after their semi final clash.

"We have a very good relation with the Indian players. We even chatted with them after the last match between us in Birmingham. Yuvraj is still a very good friend of mine. We do sledging in the field but that doesn't exceed the bar," Mortaza was quoted as saying.

OneIndia News