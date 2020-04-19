Baroda ropes in Dav Whatmore as Director of Cricket

The PTI had reported a couple of days back that Whatmore was set to become the Baroda coach having been in charge of Kerala team last season.

Whatmore is a noted coach, who was also in charge of India U-19 team that won the junior World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

BCA secretary Lele told PTI: "Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years."

In his role as Director of Cricket, the age-group coaches, U-23, U-19 and U-16 will be guided by the Australian, Lele said. It is learnt that after BCA offered him the job, Whatmore gave a go-ahead from his end and communicated his decision to former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi, who is the CEO of the Association. Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side.