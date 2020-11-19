BBL 2020: Adelaide Strikers resign three players ahead of Big Bash League

Agar is the 2020 Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year, an award also etched with the names Brett Lee, Shane Watson and David Warner. Agar was also named the Neil Dansie Medal winner as the most outstanding South Australian male cricketer.

Taking the field in blue 17 times to date, Agar has claimed 19 wickets, including best figures of 4/33. That performance came during a thrilling away victory over the Hurricanes in last season's BBL. Leg-spinner O'Connor returns for a fifth season with the Strikers. His 18 career fixtures have yielded 13 wickets, with the best bowling of 3/30.

Conway made his BBL debut with the Strikers last season, snaring five wickets in his five appearances. The quick is an exciting prospect that represented Australia as a junior in the Under 19's World Cup in 2012. During the tournament, he snagged a remarkable hat-trick, hitting the stumps with three consecutive deliveries.

The 28-year-old also has 29 first-class fixtures to his name. During that time, he has amassed 78 wickets including a handful of five-wicket innings and one 10 wicket match.

With best figures of 5/14, Conway has repeatedly shown he is a dangerous bowler. Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie spoke of his excitement for the BBL season ahead off the back of the latest signings.

"To have Wes, Liam and Harry recommit to the Strikers is a fantastic result and a great sign for the future of our side. Our squad has excellent depth and balance, and the re-signing of those three players only adds to that," Gillespie said in a statement. "This is a group that is raring to go and we just can't wait to get out there and give the fans some entertainment throughout BBL 10," he added.