BBL 2022-23: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat by 5 Wickets to become BBL Champions

This is the 5th title for Perth Scorchers as they register consecutive BBL title wins for the second time in their history. It was also a historic attendance in Perth as 53,886 spectators was at the stadium for the final.

1

9887-nonopta-54563

BBL Final:

The Heats opted to bat after winning the toss. Josh Brown (25 off 12 balls) gave them a stormy start but after his departure, both Sam Heazlett (34 off 30 balls) and Nathan McSweeney (41 off 37 balls) struggled to keep up the pace. It was Max Bryant at the end played a fantastic cameo of 31 runs off just 14 to take them to 175/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

Scorchers, in front of their home crowd, had a solid start. Cameron Bancroft (15 off 13 balls) and Stevie Eskinazi (21 off 19 balls) gave them a steady start but both openers fell quickly and the Scorchers were struggling at 54/3 at one stage. But a fantastic partnership from Josh Inglis (26 off 22) and skipper Ashton Turner (53 off 32) brought them back into the game.

And in the end, it was Cooper Connolly (25 off 11) and Nick Hobson (18 off 7), who went rampant and finished things off with three balls to spare. Hobson hit Michael Neser a four and a six respectively to win it for the Scorchers, who now have two more titles than their closest rivals Sydney Sixers (3).

Player of the Match:

Ashton Turner was adjudged as the player of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat.