BBL 2022-23 Squads: Full Teams List After First-Ever Big Bash League Draft

Pick 2 of the BBL 2022-23 draft by Melbourne Stars for spinner Rashid Khan was denied by Adelaide Strikers, who retained the Afghanistan star. However, the Melbourne Stars were successful in landing New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings was drafted in by Brisbane Heat, while Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan was the first pick of Hobart Hurricane. The Sydney teams picked England stars as Thunder chose pace David Willey and Sixer pick all-rounder Chris Jordan.

As the draft progresses, here is a look at the BBL 2022-23 squads, staring with Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades:

Adelaide Strikers Player Country Specialization Chris Lynn Australia Batter Ryan Gibson Australia (uncapped) Batter Jake Weatherald Australia (uncapped) Batter Travis Head (captain) Australia Batter Adam Hose England (uncapped) Batter Thomas Kelly Australia (uncapped) Batter Ryan Gibson Australia (uncapped) Batter Alex Carey (vice captain) Australia Wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen Australia (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand All-rounder Matt Short Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Liam Scott Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Rashid Khan Afghanistan Spinner Liam O'Connor Australia Spinner Peter Siddle Australia Pacer Henry Thornton Australia (uncapped) Pacer Harry Conway Australia (uncapped) Pacer Wes Agar Australia Pacer Spencer Johnson Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Brisbane Heat Player Country Specialization Matt Renshaw Australia Batter Usman Khawaja Australia Batter Marnus Labuschagne Australia Batter Max Bryant Australia (uncapped) Batter Sam Heazlett Australia (uncapped) Batter Ross Whiteley England (uncapped) Batter Jimmy Peirson Australia (uncapped) Wicketkeeper Sam Billings England Wicketkeeper Colin Munro New Zealand All-rounder Jack Wildermuth Australia All-rounder James Bazley Australia (uncapped) All-rounder Mitchell Swepson Australia Spinner Matt Kuhnemann Australia (uncapped) Spinner Michael Nesser Australia Pacer Mark Steketee Australia (uncapped) Pacer Xavier Barlett Australia (uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded. Melbourne Renegades Player Country Specialization Aaron Finch Australia Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Australia (Uncapped) Batter Mackenzie Harvey Australia (Uncapped) Batter Nic Maddinson (captain) Australia Batter Shaun Marsh (vice captain) Australia Batter Jonathan Wells Australia (Uncapped) Batter Sam Harper Australia Wicketkeeper Liam Livingstone England All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan Spinner Akeal Hossein West Indies Spinner Zak Evans Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Kane Richardson Australia Pacer Tom Rogers Australia (Uncapped) Pacer Note: Overseas players drafted in are bolded.