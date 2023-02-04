BBL final Live streaming in India: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Live telecast, predicted playing XI

However, Perth Scorchers will be up against a contrasting force in Brisbane Heat, who had to fight their way to the top five from the bottom with a string of seven in eight games to reach the final. This included victories in eliminator, knockout, and challenger as the Heat reached its first final since 2013.

However, beating Perth Scorchers will be a fairytale with the odds stacked against them at the Optus Stadium. The team found solutions to their injury issues with the likes of Stephen Eskinazi, David Payne, Aston Turner proving to be deciding factors in the game.

For Heat, the likes of Sam Hain, skipper Jimmy Peirson have found form off late while Michael Neser has been delivering when it matters the most, notably the match-winning knock against Sydney Sixers in the Challenger.

Another trouble for Brisbane Heat would be playing in front of 53,000-odd fans at the Optus Stadium with any support unlikely for them.

BBL Final Live Streaming: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL final will take place on Saturday afternoon (February 4). The match will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth and is set to start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

BBL final will be Live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Fans can also watch live stream of BBL final on the Sony Liv app and website.

BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI

Perth Scorchers (probable): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (C), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Matt Kelly/Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat (probable): Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (C, wk), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann