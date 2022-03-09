BCB rests Shakib from all forms of cricket till April 30, local franchise upset

The nearly two-month break would mean that Shakib will also miss the Dhaka Premier League, where he was expected to play for Mohammedan Sporting. Following Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision, the local club is now mulling to appeal to the BCB.

The 34-year-old, who was not picked by any of the IPL franchises, was initially named in the ODI and Test squads for the South Africa tour. But following his comment that he felt like a "passenger" in the team after Bangladesh's recent series against Afghanistan, where he made 74 runs and took seven wickets in three ODIs and two T20Is, the country's cricket board has decided to give him a much-needed break.

"He's mentally stressed and fatigued. He told me at this point of time, he is not enjoying any form of cricket," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters on Wednesday.

"He always said one thing that he is not enjoying, unfit and not ready. Since he's 'mentally fatigued and physically stressed', after discussion with the CEO and the president, we have decided to give him rest from all forms of cricket till April 30.

"Shakib is an all-rounder, an important player for us. We have the World Cup coming up, We want him for one more big series and if a player wants to skip and not enjoying, we want to give him complete rest and spend time with his family."

Club mulling appeal on Shakib's break

Upset with the development, his local franchise Mohammedan Sporting will appeal for a relaxation on Shakib's break as he is a vital cog in their attack in the DPL.

"The decision that the board gave is very disappointing for us since Shakib did not once mention that he had any problems playing domestic cricket," Masud Uz Zaman, cricket committee chairman of Mohammedan SC, told The Daily Star.

"We are sitting tomorrow (Thursday) with the cricket committee and we will try to make an appeal (regarding Shakib). We don't know what will happen but we will try. If we do make an appeal, it has to be tomorrow," he added.

On Sunday, Shakib cooked up a storm saying he is feeling stressed and not physically and mentally fit to play the South Africa series as BCB president Nazmul Hassan questioned his commitment.

"I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn't have given his name in the IPL ... But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing?" Hassan questioned.

Shakib had last month pulled out of the Test series in New Zealand and since 2017 the premier all-rounder has featured in 15 of the 33 Tests played by Bangladesh.