Cricket BCCI AGM 2025: President, IPL Chairman Posts Up for Grabs as Power Shift Looms By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 20:13 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 3: The upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is scheduled for the last week of September.

The meeting is expected to witness an intriguing power shift with a few top posts, including that of the BCCI president and IPL chairman, set to open up.

IPL Chairman Set for Cooling-Off

Current IPL chairman Arun Dhumal will most likely step aside due to the mandatory three-year cooling-off rule, having completed a cumulative six-year tenure in office. With his exit, speculation is rife over who will succeed him. Among the names doing the rounds are former Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik and current BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

If Shukla assumes the IPL chairman's role, Rakesh Tiwary, Bihar Cricket Association president and BJP leader, could emerge as a frontrunner for the BCCI vice-presidency.

Continuity in Key Positions

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia will continue as BCCI secretary, having completed three years cumulatively across roles. Similarly, joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai and treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia are into their first year and will retain their positions.

The Search for a New President

The presidency is the most closely watched post, with current president Roger Binny ineligible for re-election after turning 70 in July, as per the BCCI constitution. Decision-makers within the board are keen on having a distinguished former India cricketer take over the top job.

"There is a feeling among important stakeholders that a cricketer of distinction should always be elected as president. Sourav Ganguly was a decorated India skipper and Roger Binny India's first World Cup-winning hero. However, how many such cricketers of repute would be interested in taking up an honorary top job is a big question," a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

Impact of National Sports Governance Act

Another layer of uncertainty looms over the proceedings. While the National Sports Governance Act is yet to come into effect, it could significantly alter eligibility and cooling-off norms in the future. If implemented before the 2026 AGM, figures like Rajeev Shukla, whose vice-presidency began in 2020, may be exempt from mandatory cooling-off requirements.

This year's elections will follow the BCCI's own constitutional rules, and only a handful of vacancies are expected to be filled. Nevertheless, with high-profile posts such as the BCCI president and IPL chairman at stake, the 2025 AGM promises to be a pivotal event in shaping Indian cricket's administrative future.