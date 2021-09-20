BCCI announces hike in salary of Indian domestic cricketers; check out the revised salary list

Jay Shah tweeted, "I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors - INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- Rs 25,000. Under 19 - Rs 20,000."

Shah announced that the cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 season will get a 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for the season lost due to COVID-19. Last year, the BCCI had to cancel the Ranji Trophy and hosted only the limited-overs tournaments.

"Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation," he tweeted further.

At the moment, the senior domestic men's cricketers earn ₹35,000 per match for Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays players ₹17,500 per game.

The board had decided to form a panel to help the domestic cricketers who are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic as Ranji Trophy was cancelled for the first time in 87 years due to the pandemic.

Earlier the BCCI had announced that the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season will begin on January 5 next year and conclude on March 20, 2022. This year all the Ranji Trophy matches will be played in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Chennai.

BCCI's decision to provide for providing an additional 50% match fees will come as a big relief to the players who solely depend on domestic cricket for survival. Ranji Trophy is their only source of income for several domestic cricketers.