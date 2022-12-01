Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI appoints Paranjape, Malhotra, Sulakshna Naik as CAC members to pick national selectors

By
BCCI
BCCI

Mumbai, December 1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 1), announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The three-member committee comprises former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, who was also a national selector, and Sulakshana Naik.

Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee earlier.

Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India women in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC.

The CAC will now pick the five national selectors as the BCCI had earlier sacked the Chetan Sharma-led panel post India’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia recently.

Comments

MORE BCCI NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2022
Click to comments