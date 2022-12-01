BCCI appoints Paranjape, Malhotra, Sulakshna Naik as CAC members to pick national selectors

Mumbai, December 1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 1), announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
The three-member committee comprises former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, who was also a national selector, and Sulakshana Naik.
Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.
Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee earlier.
Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India women in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC.
The CAC will now pick the five national selectors as the BCCI had earlier sacked the Chetan Sharma-led panel post India’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia recently.
