BCCI appoints Saba Karim as GM Cricket Operations

Bengaluru, December 23: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed of former India stumper Saba Karim as General Manager, Cricket Operations.

Some of the major responsibilities of Karim include giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, administration of Domestic Programme.

Karim will assume office from January 1, 2018. He will report to Rahul Johri - CEO, BCCI, and assist him in meeting Board's vision and strategy.

Who's Saba Karim

Karim has represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs. As a wicket-keeper batsman, he played 120 first-class games and 124 List 'A' matches in a career spanning close to 18 years.

A prolific run-getter, Karim has a first-class average of 56.66 with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries that helped him amass over 7000 runs while playing for Bihar first and later for Bengal.

His playing career received an untimely jolt when he suffered an injury to his right eye in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh following which he had to undergo a surgery.

He was also served as a national selector from the East Zone in 2012. After that he took over as a television commentator.

Karim also has a corporate background having worked in the Corporate Communications Division of TISCO.