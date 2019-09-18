Cricket
BCCI election runs into rough weather over cooling off clause

Mumbai, September 18: The upcoming elections in more than 30 BCCI state units have run into rough weather after they were asked to follow a fresh clause on tenure of officials by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which might leave a major chunk of members without voting rights.

The elections are scheduled to be held on September 28 but there could be a change of schedule after the CoA asked the state units ensure that the six-year tenure cap for officials included the time spent by them in the working committees of the respective bodies.

The officials are required to serve a three-year cooling off period at the end of their respective tenures.

With the period spent in Working Committee also factored in, a Board source said that most associations could end up losing more than 80 per cent of their voting members.

This includes the likes of Sourav Ganguly, who heads the Cricket Association of Bengal, and Gujarat Cricket Association Joint Secretary Jaydev Shah.

"Both Sourav and Shah have 10 months left as per the six-year tenure clause. But working committee tenure rules them out immediately. Does CoA really intend to hold elections or delay it? We had put processes in place. What do we do now?" asked a former BCCI secretary.

It is learnt that more than 10 state units have approached Amicus Curiae P S Narsimha seeking his intervention and directions on the issue. At least 25 state units have already set the ball rolling for elections and the new directive is threatening to cast a shadow on the proceedings.

"At least 10 state units have contacted Amicus and we want a quick solution as we want to have elections. But if working committee is factored in, we would have to a draw a fresh voters' list," he said.

The CoA directive is not a part of the original recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee. State units claim to be under the impression that the tenure will only be calculated for the office-bearers (President, Secretary and Treasurer).

But Justice Lodha side-stepped the query. "We were given a task by the Supreme Court and we did our job. It is not for me to comment how it will be interpreted," Justice Lodha said.

It is expected that some state associations will seek a stay order on the proposed October 22 BCCI elections if this new clause is not revoked.

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
